Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.28. Viper Energy Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNOM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

VNOM opened at $18.65 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 769.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

