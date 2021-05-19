iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 67.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 9,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 73,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $97.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.64. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $99.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.