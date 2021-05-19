ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 46,244 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 101.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,042 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 46,244 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 38,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $1,556,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 50,573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 48,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 109,407 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $56.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

