Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 84.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of EIX opened at $57.56 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.98.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.