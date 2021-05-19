Investment House LLC Acquires 640 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,034 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,297 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,409,910 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $212.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,691. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.53.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

