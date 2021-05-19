Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $658.17 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,345,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,890 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.57% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $658,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,514,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,558 shares of company stock worth $2,396,409 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $521.76. 4,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,859. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $288.50 and a one year high of $573.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $524.24 and its 200 day moving average is $496.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

