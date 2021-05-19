Investment House LLC Cuts Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Investment House LLC reduced its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $1,134,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,168,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in XPO Logistics by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XPO traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $149.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.94.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $4,605,952.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,340,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,589,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 594,826 shares of company stock valued at $77,163,612 in the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on XPO. Vertical Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.23.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

