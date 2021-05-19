Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 649,961 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,599,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649,961 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $769,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.95. 346,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,390,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

