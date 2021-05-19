Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.13 Billion Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,049,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,971,090 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,134,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.26.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.98. The stock had a trading volume of 835,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,772,379. The firm has a market cap of $190.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average is $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

