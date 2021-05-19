Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,394 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $95,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,984 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock opened at $316.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.31 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

