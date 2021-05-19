Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.5% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

