Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $363.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $375.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.68. The company has a market capitalization of $359.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.65.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

