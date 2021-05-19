Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,794,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,347 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for about 1.2% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $148,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,372,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,314,000 after purchasing an additional 979,357 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,462,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,191,000 after purchasing an additional 392,828 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,773,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 85,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,293,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,984,000 after purchasing an additional 82,062 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.81 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.86.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,085.71%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

