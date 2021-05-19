Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,593,892 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 266,980 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $82,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.64. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

