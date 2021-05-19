Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.6% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

VOO opened at $378.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $268.34 and a 52 week high of $388.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

