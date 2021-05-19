Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 670 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,903 shares of company stock valued at $78,114,057. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $577.87 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $679.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $674.94. The firm has a market cap of $556.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,160.38, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

