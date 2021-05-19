Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.19.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $80.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

