Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,227 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of -303.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

