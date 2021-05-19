RH (NYSE:RH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RH (NYSE:RH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RH’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has been benefiting from its strength of the multi-channel platform and membership model which has enabled it to engage with customers virtually and not chase demand through promotions. RH has been exhibiting strong profitability, buoyed by its focus on improving profit margins, and creating a new and differentiating shopping experience with the addition of hospitality (restaurants and cafes) in new galleries. Focus on elevating the brand and architecting an integrated operating platform have aided RH in becoming one of the few retailers with expanding margins, rising operating earnings, while driving significantly higher returns on invested capital. However, rising raw material prices and freight prices are concerns.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim increased their price target on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.00.

RH traded down $23.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $604.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,688. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $645.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 77.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a fifty-two week low of $169.70 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 588,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in RH by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $186,193,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at $66,280,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at $87,060,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

