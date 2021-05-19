Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.900-4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.80 billion-$18.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.81 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.44. 68,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,339,060. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.82.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

