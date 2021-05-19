Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.900-4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.80 billion-$18.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.81 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.
NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.44. 68,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,339,060. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $82.73.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.82.
In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
