Ithaka Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Ithaka Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,198 shares during the period. Zendesk comprises approximately 1.6% of Ithaka Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ithaka Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Zendesk worth $11,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zendesk by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,316 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,182,000 after purchasing an additional 923,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,100,000 after purchasing an additional 123,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Zendesk by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,519,000 after acquiring an additional 56,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 747.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,241,000 after acquiring an additional 975,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total transaction of $200,245.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,865.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $352,654.15. Insiders have sold a total of 190,872 shares of company stock worth $26,491,579 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZEN. JMP Securities increased their price target on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.47.

NYSE:ZEN traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,497. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.06 and its 200-day moving average is $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

