Grandview Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,481 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANET traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $322.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,956. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $331.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.22 and a 200 day moving average of $295.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.85.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,757,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total value of $374,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,529 shares of company stock worth $26,829,244. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

