Grandview Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,481 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE ANET traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $322.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,956. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $331.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.22 and a 200 day moving average of $295.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.
ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.85.
In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,757,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total value of $374,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,529 shares of company stock worth $26,829,244. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
