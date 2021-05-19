Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.95 EPS

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $3.95, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:NETI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 811 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,925. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.18. Eneti has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62.

NETI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eneti from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

