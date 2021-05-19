Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 17,198 shares during the quarter. Nordic American Tankers accounts for approximately 0.8% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

NAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company.

NYSE:NAT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,260. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $508.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.