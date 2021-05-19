Ithaka Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Ithaka Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,718 shares during the period. Burlington Stores makes up approximately 2.3% of Ithaka Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $17,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Burlington Stores by 6.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 816.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 244,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,018,000 after buying an additional 217,705 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 7.0% during the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.35.

Shares of BURL stock traded down $7.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.66. 3,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,601. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.46 and a 12 month high of $339.28. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $320.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

