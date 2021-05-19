Ithaka Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ithaka Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,378 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up 4.5% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ithaka Group LLC owned 0.08% of Veeva Systems worth $33,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 194,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 36,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,403. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.24 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.93. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.94, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $25,712.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,671.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,226 shares of company stock worth $2,663,431 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Truist lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

