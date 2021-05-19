First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $228,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 77,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 58,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $64.62. 222,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,059,516. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $69.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average of $63.62.

