First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Purchases 417 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $91,052,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,335,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,411,000 after purchasing an additional 253,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,589,000.

BATS MTUM traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,412 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.67 and its 200-day moving average is $163.18.

