iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF traded down $2.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.99. The stock had a trading volume of 54,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,398. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $177.93 and a 12 month high of $263.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.