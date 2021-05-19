United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97,442 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up 1.4% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of United Rentals worth $60,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $187,334,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in United Rentals by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 12,248.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on URI. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.07.

NYSE:URI traded down $13.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $317.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,066. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.59 and a twelve month high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. United Rentals’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

