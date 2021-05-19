First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Reduces Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Corteva were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Corteva by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 142,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,084. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.89. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.07.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.