Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.59 Million

Brokerages expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to report sales of $43.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.00 million and the lowest is $42.82 million. Transcat posted sales of $38.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $183.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $179.61 million to $185.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $195.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRNS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 price target on shares of Transcat in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sidoti upgraded Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Transcat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $363,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS traded up $4.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.33. 153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,017. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $389.65 million, a PE ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.98. Transcat has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $54.15.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

