PIVX (PIVX) Price Hits $1.03 on Top Exchanges

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 26.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 19th. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $67.07 million and $2.58 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 39.7% against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00002796 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00020702 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

