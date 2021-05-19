Curate Price Tops $3.82 (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 23% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 19th. Curate has a total market capitalization of $27.27 million and $4.54 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curate coin can now be purchased for $3.82 or 0.00010368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Curate has traded down 45.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00079851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00018244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.05 or 0.01334325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $3,841.34 or 0.10437987 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00058442 BTC.

Curate Profile

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,147,648 coins. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curate is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

