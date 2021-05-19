Financial Comparison: Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) vs. Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) and Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Management and Federated Hermes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management 7.22% 16.07% 2.09% Federated Hermes 21.72% 28.99% 16.18%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ares Management and Federated Hermes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management 0 4 4 0 2.50 Federated Hermes 1 3 1 0 2.00

Ares Management presently has a consensus price target of $55.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.49%. Federated Hermes has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.85%. Given Ares Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ares Management is more favorable than Federated Hermes.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Ares Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Federated Hermes shares are held by institutional investors. 59.7% of Ares Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Federated Hermes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ares Management has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ares Management and Federated Hermes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management $1.77 billion 7.52 $148.88 million $1.67 30.35 Federated Hermes $1.33 billion 2.29 $272.34 million $2.69 11.45

Federated Hermes has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ares Management. Federated Hermes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ares Management pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Ares Management pays out 112.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Federated Hermes pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ares Management has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ares Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Ares Management beats Federated Hermes on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company's Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets, with a focus on control or majority-control investments; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. The firm was previously known as Ares Management, L.P. Ares Management Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with additional offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ares Management GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Hermes, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

