Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Xylem posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on XYL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.73. 16,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,785. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,383 shares of company stock worth $2,872,363 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 30.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.6% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.