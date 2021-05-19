Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 210 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $3.87 on Wednesday, hitting $102.31. The company had a trading volume of 217,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,765,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.06 and a 200-day moving average of $95.18. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.