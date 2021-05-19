Spectrum Management Group LLC Sells 13,393 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Spectrum Management Group LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,393 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 31,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 107,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after buying an additional 30,135 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,000.

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.94. 421,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

