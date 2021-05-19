Todd Asset Management LLC Has $28.39 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $28,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 630,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,558,000 after purchasing an additional 92,299 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,292,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,860,000 after purchasing an additional 168,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $193,544,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $986,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total transaction of $2,262,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 229,306 shares of company stock valued at $27,057,684. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded down $3.62 on Wednesday, reaching $123.42. 3,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,930. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.87 and its 200-day moving average is $107.00. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $61.88 and a one year high of $130.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.23.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

