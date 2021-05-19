Pembroke Management LTD Reduces Stake in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Pembroke Management LTD cut its stake in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,940 shares during the quarter. Tucows makes up approximately 2.1% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Tucows were worth $25,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 0.9% during the first quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,608,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tucows alerts:

In other news, VP Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $114,294.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $325,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,933.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCX traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $76.70. The stock had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $814.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.29. Tucows Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $94.20.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tucows in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Tucows Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.