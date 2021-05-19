Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Holdings Trimmed by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.55.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,982. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.08.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

