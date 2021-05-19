Atlas Private Wealth Management Acquires 10,715 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1,728.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 58,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 39.8% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $1,631,000. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MKC traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $89.37. 15,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,047. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.66 and a 200-day moving average of $90.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

