LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,233 shares during the period. LCI Industries comprises approximately 1.6% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.58% of LCI Industries worth $19,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,308,000 after buying an additional 156,506 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,732,000 after acquiring an additional 56,518 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,225,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,895,000 after acquiring an additional 19,845 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 99.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after purchasing an additional 192,402 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in LCI Industries by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 354,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,953,000 after buying an additional 40,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $185,328.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $1,897,763. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LCII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.60.

Shares of NYSE:LCII traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.00. 987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.61. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $89.98 and a twelve month high of $156.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.16.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.