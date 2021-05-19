Pembroke Management LTD Buys 81,332 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,332 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.84% of EverQuote worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in EverQuote by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $81,203.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 51,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $715,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,146.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,452 shares of company stock worth $3,194,857. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVER stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.46. 1,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,516. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.71. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $838.87 million, a PE ratio of -94.58 and a beta of 1.58.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

