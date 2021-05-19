Pembroke Management LTD Purchases 154,531 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 976,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,531 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $14,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,997,000 after acquiring an additional 749,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Money Express by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,286,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,492,000 after buying an additional 163,314 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in International Money Express by 279.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,175,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,759,000 after buying an additional 1,601,269 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 540,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 41,267 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Shares of IMXI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.92. 4,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,646. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.44. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMXI shares. TheStreet cut shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.