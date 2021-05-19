Pembroke Management LTD Buys 15,305 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the quarter. Gentherm accounts for 2.5% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned 1.23% of Gentherm worth $30,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,669,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 796,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,917,000 after acquiring an additional 356,994 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1,332.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 146,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,072,000 after acquiring an additional 125,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,086. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average is $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $169,701.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $59,696.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,149 shares of company stock worth $4,206,617 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.