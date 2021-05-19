Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $5.11 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,093,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $121.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.95. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.40.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

