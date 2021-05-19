Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $3.07 Million Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

NYSE:CHD opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average of $85.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.