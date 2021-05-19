XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

XL Fleet stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.73. 47,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,567,523. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $25.62. XL Fleet has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Get XL Fleet alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XL. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in XL Fleet during the fourth quarter worth $29,400,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in XL Fleet during the fourth quarter worth $28,476,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in XL Fleet during the fourth quarter worth $23,804,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XL Fleet during the first quarter worth $7,104,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in XL Fleet by 31.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,964,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,622,000 after acquiring an additional 712,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XL. BTIG Research cut their target price on XL Fleet from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.