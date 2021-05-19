IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.26). IMAX reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IMAX shares. Macquarie upped their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.82.

IMAX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.15. 480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,855. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. IMAX has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.85.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $45,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464 in the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of IMAX by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of IMAX by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 11,150.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

